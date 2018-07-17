Poundworld to close 40 more stores

Have your say

Poundworld has announced its latest string of store closures which will affect 40 stores across the country, including seven in Scotland.

The embattled discount retailer announced branches will close in Aberdeen, Dunfermline, East Kilbride, Perth and Robroyston, in addition to two in Irvine at the Rivergate and Riverway shopping centres.

More than 80 jobs are to be axed in Scotland as a direct result, with 531 staff set to lose their jobs nationwide.

These latest closures follow the announcement from administrators Deloitte earlier this month to close 105 Poundworld stores, impacting some 1,200 jobs.

Joint administrator, Deloitte’s Clare Boardman, said: “We would like to thank all the employees for their continued support and commitment during this difficult time.

“We are keeping staff appraised of developments as they happen.”

Poundworld founder Chris Edwards criticised administrators last week for rejecting his proposed bid to save hundreds of stores and around 3,000 jobs. Edwards said he believed the business would now be forced to close.

The affected stores will close on 24 July.