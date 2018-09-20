Poundland reopens Scots sites of fallen rival

Have your say

Poundland has unveiled plans to acquire 20 outlets of collapsed rival Poundworld, creating hundreds of jobs.

But the budget retailer also issued a stark warning to landlords to “change their expectations” to reflect the tougher retail environment.

Poundworld fell into administration in June, resulting in the closure of all 335 of its shops by mid-August and the loss of some 5,000 jobs.

Yesterday, Poundland announced that it would re-open the doors of at least 20 stores in October under its own banner.

The first phase will see the opening of branches in Edinburgh’s Cameron Toll, East Kilbride, Ayr and Killingworth (Tyne & Wear).