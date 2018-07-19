Pickering’s cheers Chinese gin and seafood bar

Edinburgh-based gin maker Pickering’s is gearing up for the launch of its first ever dedicated gin and seafood bar in Beijing this weekend.

The venue, which will be located in the popular Chaoyang district of Beijing, showcases Pickering’s gins alongside fresh Scottish seafood. It forms part of a long-term export strategy for the capital distillery, with plans to open Pickering’s gin and seafood bars in many of the major cities in China.

Ahead of the opening planned for this Saturday, Gordon Macdonald MSP visited Pickering’s Gin distillery to toast its success.

Macdonald is the deputy convener of the Scottish Parliament’s cross-party group on Scotch Whisky.

He said: “This is another brilliant example of the successful reputation of Scotland as a brand and the world’s increasing taste for Scottish food and drink, which is at an all-time high.

“The opening of Pickering’s gin and seafood bar in Beijing also shows the strength of Scotland’s trade links with China, the world’s largest economy.”

Pickering’s has upgraded its bottling line in order to prepare for increased export demand from both China and the US. The four-year old distillery has also extended improvements to its visitor experience.

Matt Gammell, head distiller and co-founder, said: “The gin industry is in its infancy in China but brand Scotland is very strong presence in the market with the popularity of single malts.

“Through our partners Panda Brew, we were given the opportunity to introduce our products alongside quality Scottish seafood and give a truly unique experience.

“We hope that it will become a new landmark in Beijing for both locals and expats alike looking for a great G&T in one of the nicest areas.”