Perthshire butcher expands to meat demand

A Perthshire butchery business has expanded its product line-up and taken on extra staff following an overhaul of its Blairgowrie premises.

With the support of a six-figure funding package from Bank of Scotland, Kenneth Allan Wholesale Butchers has acquired its previously rented retail unit and processing facility, and fully modernised its interior.

The butcher, which is said to house the oldest smokehouse in the country, has also used the capital injection to purchase additional smoking equipment.

The business, which was purchased by owner Kenneth Allan in 2012 and has a second shop in Auchterarder, has seen turnover increase by 80 per cent in the past six years.

Allan said: “Our new state-of-the-art processing and smoke house facility has given the business a real boost as we come into the busy festive period. We have a very loyal customer base with a discerning taste, so I’m glad we are now able to offer them a larger range of specialist products.”

Moira Robertson, relationship manager at Bank of Scotland, added: “As consumers become increasingly interested in the quality and provenance of their food and drink, research has shown that businesses promoting Scottish produce typically enjoy up to 20 per cent higher sales.

“Kenneth Allan Butchers is passionate about traceability and has a strong reputation for offering its customers locally sourced, premium products from across Perthshire.”