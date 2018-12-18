Peppa Pig awarded ‘super brand’ status by e-commerce giant Tmall

Peppa Pig has been recognised as a “super brand” by Alibaba’s e-commerce platform Tmall.

The animated TV star has been chosen for the first “Super Brand Day” promotion of 2019, receiving top placement on the Tmall homepage and targeted marketing campaigns.

According to research firm Analysys, Tmall was the largest business to consumer platform in China in terms of gross merchandise value in 2017.

Mike Hu, president of fast-moving consumer goods at Tmall, said: “Since its launch three years ago in China, Peppa Pig has become a beloved brand for families.

To celebrate naming Peppa Pig as one of our super brands, it seemed only fitting to travel to the home of Peppa Pig to commemorate the start of our partnership.

We are thrilled to give the more than 600 million annual active consumers on our China marketplaces the opportunity to enjoy special discounts and promotions on Peppa Pig merchandise.”