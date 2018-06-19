Outfitter toasts £100k whisky hire contract

Chivas Brothers owner Pernod Ricard has awarded a £100,000 retail contract to family-owned menswear outfitter Gibbs Inverurie.

A contingent of hundreds of Chinese will be heading across the globe for a four-day “whisky extravaganza” next month and Gibbs is set to hire out Highland dress to help get the guests immersed in the local culture.

The firm was established 36 years ago and currently employs ten staff but will have to take on a further three or four people over the summer to cope with the demand.

Director Barry Gibb said: “We’ve been working with Pernod Ricard for the last 15 years and they know and trust we will deliver on a large scale.

“This is not just a boost to our business, but the trip creates an economic boost all round for companies throughout Scotland.”

As well as running a hire service, the firm sells made-to-measure clothing, which its offers under its own brand name – Mitchell Scott.