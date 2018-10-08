Night vision specialist has expansion in sights

A firm based in Dumfries and Galloway that describes itself as the UK’s top specialist in night vision and thermal imaging equipment is eyeing an increase in headcount after securing a bank funding deal.

Scott Country International, which operates out of Castle Douglas, has secured the agreement with Clydesdale Bank as it looks to expand its operations.

The new facility with the lender, part of banking group CYBG that is merging with Virgin Money, will extend the firm’s overdraft enabling it to build a new wholesale distribution arm, without having to compromise on its “highly lucrative” retail business.

The business, whose offering also includes apparel for hunters, advanced wildlife cameras and more, began trading in August 2000 and has since grown rapidly. It expects annual turnover to reach or exceed £4 million by the end of this year.

Director Cowan Scott said: “Clydesdale Bank has been instrumental in facilitating growth in both areas – retail and wholesale – by increasing our available working capital.

“This new funding option has allowed us to considerably shorten the timeframe for business development. From a retail perspective we are now in a position to strengthen our hold over the market while broadening our product portfolio, thus spreading risk.”

He added that the business can now invest in more stock imported from the US to ­service demand from a growing number of UK and Irish retail outlets.

He added: “Our vision is clear – our goal is to grow both sides of the business in the years ahead, which will inevitably lead to a higher number of staff being recruited within the next two years.

“Ever since 2013, Clydesdale Bank, under the guidance of our relationship manager Alan Goodwin, has recognised the potential of the business, when it first decided to support its expansion to move into new commercial premises.

“In doing so, Scott Country was better equipped to establish itself as a major player in a highly specialist niche industry.”

The firm has moved from being a high-street retailer to operating from a purpose-built modern sales office, with a meeting room/showroom, and extensive warehouse.

Goodwin in turn commented: “It has been a pleasure being able to assist such a ­forward-thinking and ­progressive business towards their growth aspirations.

“I look forward to watching Scott Country continue to succeed in its industry into the future.”