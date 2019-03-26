New retailers secured for Aberdeen shopping mall

Property agents have secured two new tenants for the Bon Accord shopping centre in Aberdeen.

Consultancy CBRE, acting jointly with Eric Young & Co, said it had secured two new tenants, Subway and Elegance Hair and Beauty, for the city centre mall (pictured above) on behalf of landlord Capreon. Both businesses have agreed ten-year leases.

Elegance Hair and Beauty, which has established a strong client base across Scotland, will add the Aberdeen site to its existing operations in Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stirling.

Kevin Sims at CBRE, said: “It’s great news that we have secured another two well-known high street brands for Bon Accord. The deals demonstrate the long-term confidence of both Subway and Elegance in the centre, and will further enhance the range of retail options available to the public at Bon Accord.

“We are currently in discussions with a number of exciting tenants and hope to be in a position to announce further lettings shortly.”