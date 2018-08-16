New marketing boss for footwear retailer Schuh

Have your say

Schuh, the Livingston-headquartered footwear retailer, has bolstered its management team after hiring a chief marketing officer.

Alice Cleary, who has more than 15 years’ experience in global marketing, will join the existing eight members of the Schuh management team that includes managing director Colin Temple.

Cleary has previously been global marketing director for Australian cosmetic brand Nude by Nature, with 2,500 distribution points across 11 countries.

Temple said: “We are fortunate to have a great new dynamic that brings a wealth of experience to our business. Her appointment will further cement Schuh’s position as one of the UK’s leading fashion brands.”

Founded in 1981, Schuh operates 136 stores in the UK, Republic of Ireland and Germany.

US-based Genesco acquired the company in 2011 in a £125 million deal.