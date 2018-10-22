New hires broaden boundaries at tech firm

Smart home security firm Boundary has bolstered its team and moved to new Edinburgh premises as it prepares to raise investment.

The latest venture from Robin Know and Paul Walton – the entrepreneurial duo behind intelligent payment system Ipos, has settled into new headquarters at One Lochrin Square and secured two key hires.

Ross Findlay, founder of financial consultancy My Funding Lab, has joined as operations manager, while app developer Carolyn Barbour has been appointed in a senior engineer role.

The firm is also looking to generate £2 million in funding via angel investors and up to £100,000 via a Kickstarter campaign plus add six roles in the coming months.

Knox said: “[Ross and Carolyn] will be extremely valuable in helping us to achieve our goal of creating a leading smart home security alarm that is affordable, accessible and most importantly, makes our homes safer.”