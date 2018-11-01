New chief exec hired at food ingredient supplier Macphie

Have your say

Scottish food ingredient supplier Macphie has appointed Andy Stapley as its new chief executive.

Stapley, who was born and raised in Glasgow, has more than 15 years’ board-level experience with major fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) organisations including Marine Harvest ASA, Youngs Seafood and 2 Sisters Food Group. Most recently he was managing director at Kensey Foods in Cornwall.

Stapley succeeds Andy Underwood, who was the first managing director from outside the Macphie family on his appointment in April 2014.

“I’m hugely excited about joining Macphie, an ambitious and respected business that is committed to growth,” said Stapley.

“Our people are exceptional and we have outstanding products and great customers. It is a pivotal time to build on the existing success of the business.

“Macphie has the potential to match its ambition and I’m tremendously optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Chairman Alastair Macphie said: “His industry experience, along with his undoubted talent and ability, make him the ideal person to lead the company.”

The firm employs more than 300 workers across three sites – its HQ in Glenbervie in Aberdeenshire, its facility in Tannochside in North Lanarkshire and a Midlands “centre of excellence” near Coventry.