New chapter for St Columba’s Edinburgh bookshop

Allied Surveyors Scotland has secured new premises in Edinburgh for a bookshop for St Columba’s Hospice.

The deal will see the Edinburgh-based charity, which currently has nine shops, relocate its popular bookshop a short distance from Montagu Terrace in Goldenacre to Brandon Terrace in the Canonmills area. A new ten-year lease has been secured with a private landlord for an undisclosed rent.

Iain Mercer, director of commercial agency (east) for Allied Surveyors Scotland, said: “Goldenacre has served our client well but this new premises moves them closer to the New Town and the offices and businesses around Canonmills.”

The charity supports individuals with life-limiting conditions and their families. It opened in Haddington in February, following a deal agreed by Allied Surveyors.