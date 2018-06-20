New award on the menu for ‘innovative’ food and drink firms

A competition has been launched to help Scottish food and drink businesses turn their ideas into “winning brands”.

Set up by Edinburgh creative and research agency Guy & Co, the Guy & Co-creation Award has been developed to support a flourishing food and drink industry by recognising “innovative ideas with potential” and promoting the importance of branding.

Until 31 October, businesses will be able to submit entries for the competition, with the winning company receiving a “comprehensive go-to-market prize package” worth more than £65,000.

MD David Guy said: “Scotland’s food and drink industry is world class and has an ambition to grow its value to £30 billion by 2030.

“As an agency we are keen to give something back in a way we believe will add value to an entrepreneur or SME with a great new food or drink idea.

“As Guy & Co grows, we’d like to help invest in exciting young ideas that maybe don’t have the time or resource to be robustly tested with target consumers, ideas that deserve the support of a strong brand identity when going to market.

“Launching a new product is challenging and ultra-competitive so the goal is to validate the winner’s brand proposition through rapid cycles of learning with target consumers, effectively de-risking taking their idea to market.”

More info is available by visiting: https://guyco.co.uk/award/