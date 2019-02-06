Multi-million makeover for West Lothian mall

Have your say

Livingston Designer Outlet in West Lothian is to undergo a multi-million-pound makeover.

The transformation of its external and internal areas will include new flooring, lighting, social areas and an “interactive customer services area”, as well as enhanced entrances.

News of the £7 million investment came as the shopping mall reported a “strong” performance in the fourth quarter, with like-for-like sales growing by 5.4 per cent and footfall rising by 3 per cent.

The centre is home to more than 80 shops, restaurants and cafes including fashion brands Kurt Geiger, Ted Baker and Tommy Hilfiger, and athletic labels Nike, New Balance and Adidas.

Karen Stewart, centre manager at Livingston Designer Outlet, said: “We’re extremely excited about this new chapter at Livingston Designer Outlet.

“The growing appeal for premium discount shopping and the introduction of several global designer brands at Livingston Designer Outlet, coupled with the significant investment will allow us to bring to life our ambition to be Scotland’s leading designer shopping destination.”