More Scottish store closures at Poundworld

Administrators are to close a further 80 Poundworld stores, resulting in 1,024 job losses at the collapsed discount retailer.

Deloitte, which is overseeing the process, has struggled to sell the business as a whole but said the latest raft of closures will not affect a potential deal for the remaining business.

The administrator said discussions with interested parties are ongoing and “will continue to progress” over the coming days.

The 80 stores will all close over the weekend of 20-22 July. It will leave Poundworld with just 230 open branches.

Among the latest closures are stores in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Greenock, Inverness and Livingson, employing 66 people in total.

The news follows announcements made earlier this month over the shuttering of 25 stores, all of which will stop trading after 15 July. Those closures will put 242 staff out of work.