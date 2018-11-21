Miconex launches site to revive British high streets

A Perth-based gift card specialist has launched a website aimed at rejuvenating high streets across the UK.

Miconex is behind the Town and City site that offers city-specific gift cards for 18 locations, including Edinburgh, Elgin, Glasgow and Perth, which can be spent at more than 1,500 local independent shops and 170 national chains using the existing Mastercard network.

Miconex managing director Colin Munro said that users like to try new firms when using the cards “and spend some of their own money as well so it’s great for the businesses taking part”.

He said: “It’s great to be launching our new website today. It will make our Town and City gift cards much more accessible to shoppers across the country and will help drive even more sales for local businesses.

“We believe that our gift cards make a great alternative to gift cards from the major online retailers such as Amazon and Apple. Our cards create a more personal experience for recipients who can use them to explore their own town or city.”