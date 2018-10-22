Marketplace for small retailers targets global growth

An online start-up founded by a former accountant is looking to expand overseas after the number of products available to buy on its website surpassed the 20,000 mark.

Cumbernauld-based entrepreneur Sarah McLaren launched ForTheLittleGuys.com, a marketplace exclusively for small retailers that draws together thousands of items from across the UK, at the beginning of the year.

The business has grown from working with 11 stores listing a combined 160 items, to by the summer serving almost 300 sellers and with more than 20,000 products.

With support from Business Gateway Lanarkshire, McLaren now hopes to cement the venture’s place in the UK e-commerce sector and grow into Europe and beyond.

McLaren said: “I worked as a small business accountant for the past ten years so I know how challenging the market can be for all the micro enterprises. We are exclusive to small businesses and our customers love the idea that they are helping to support the thousands of small and micro enterprises that contribute so much to our society and the economy.”

She added that she wants to provide a “real, ethical alternative online shopping experience” which offers customers choice, convenience and value while “supporting little businesses run by our friends and neighbours”.