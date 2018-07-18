Magners first past post with Cheltenham deal

Magners Irish Cider, which is owned by Tennent’s producer C&C Group, has been unveiled as the exclusive sponsor of the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The brand has also been named as the “presenting partner” of the festival, which is staged annually in March at Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire.

The four-year agreement between Magners and Jockey Club Racecourses will see the first Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup take place on 15 March 2019 – the feature race on the final day of jump racing’s showpiece event.

The announcement represents the first major horse racing sponsorship by Magners, which is produced in County Tipperary, Ireland.

Jason Ash, chief marketing officer at C&C, said: “Famous for our Irish heritage, sociability and positive view on life we are truly excited to put our name to the most prestigious jump race in Europe and partner with one of the UK’s best sporting occasions.”

Ian Renton, Cheltenham and south west regional director for Jockey Club Racecourses, added: “To work with Magners over the next four years is something our whole team is hugely looking forward to.

“I believe this partnership with a brand of provenance and heritage like Magners will provide a big opportunity for both parties.”