Luxury £100 Edinburgh Gin advent calendar branded ‘waste of money’

Unhappy customers have branded a luxury £100 gin advent calendar a ‘waste of money’ after opening doors to discover cardboard instead of miniatures.

Craft distillers Edinburgh Gin joined forces with retailer John Lewis to sell its 2017 calendar which includes 25 bottles of 5cl of varying flavours.

It was marketed as “ultimate festive treat and a way for people to experience a taste of Edinburgh Gin’s dynamic and award-winning portfolio”.

Drinks fans were promised the original Edinburgh Gin, produced by Broxburn-based Ian Macleod Distillers, as well as sister brands Cannonball Gin and Seaside Gin.

More than 1,000 of the products have already been sold, part of a wider boom in upmarket advent calendars aimed at adults.

But some customers were less than impressed with their purchases after discovering apparently defective packaging meant their miniatures had fallen to the bottom of the calendar - leaving individual doors empty and a “mishmash” of cardboard.

The company has promised to rectify the problem.

“I opened mine this morning and was very disappointed - no bottle and just cardboard,” wrote Hilary Benn on the firm’s Facebook page.

“Had to root about to find a bottle then lots came shuttering down .Very badly designed poor quality box.

“A waste of money we should of just gone and bought a load of little bottles and stuck them in a tub.”

Gez Stone replied: “Mine is the same. Again. Very disappointed had to rummage around to find a bottle. Was soooo looking forward to this.”

Fiona Clarke said: “Very disappointed with mine. I was so excited to open it today. Inside was a mishmash of cardboard and all the gins inside fell so I’ll be opening a door to find nothing inside.

“Very expensive advent calendar to be so disappointed. Might as well open the box today to get my gins out as no point waiting every day. Very disappointed customer.”

Neil Mowat, UK marketing director for Ian Macleod Distillers, said “We were really disappointed we were contacted by five customers regarding their Edinburgh Gin advent calendars. We take any complaints about our products very seriously and so immediately got in touch with each customer to rectify the problem.

“The advent calendar has completely sold out with over 1,000 sold and to date we have had only five reported faults. We will of course be monitoring the situation going forward and are looking into what happened with these five calendars.”