Loch Fyne Oysters nets deal to stock Waitrose counters

Premium seafood brand Loch Fyne Oysters has reeled in a deal to supply fresh oysters and mussels to Waitrose & Partners. The Argyll-based firm will see its products, supplied in minimal packaging with the likes of recyclable cardboard oyster trays, stocked on 60 of the retailer’s fish counters.

The company began farming oysters in Loch Fyne 40 years ago, and now supplies top hotels and events globally. Last year, it became the first business in the world to be recognised for its ethical mussel farming, winning accreditation from the Aquaculture Stewardship Council.

The firm’s MD Cameron Brown said: “Both oysters and mussels contain a number of unique nutrients and minerals, which have great health benefits, making them a wonderful option if you want a break from all the unhealthy food at Christmas.

“Mussels are in season right now and oysters are in season all year round, and our regular deliveries to Waitrose & Partners mean you can be assured that you are eating fresh shellfish, responsibly farmed in the West Coast of Scotland.”