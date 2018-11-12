Liqueur firm hails signing of rugby’s Hastings

Scottish rugby legend Gavin Hastings is kicking off the festive advertising campaign of a Scotch cream liqueur.

Magnum, which is crafted and bottled in Edinburgh by BenRiach Distillery Company, has hired the full-back as its brand ambassador in the run up to this year’s Christmas party season. He is providing the voiceover for its first major TV advert that premiered last night.

Magnum director Lee Schofield said that with Hastings both among Scotland’s finest rugby players and a single malt Scotch whisky fan, he is the “perfect” match for the brand.

“Gavin’s personality and sporting status resonates across each of Magnum’s major markets, including the UK, South Africa and Canada. We’ve just launched in Ontario and British Columbia and our TV ad has got us off to a flying start, with Gavin helping to generate brand awareness and consumer interest in one of the world’s largest liquor markets.”