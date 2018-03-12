Lego voted strongest ‘Superbrand’ in UK if 1,500 companies

Lego has been voted the strongest brand in the UK as previous winner British Airways fell from the top 20 ranking entirely.

Lego beat more than 1,500 companies to pole position as it celebrates its 60th anniversary, rising from 25th place in 2014 to second position last year in the annual UK Superbrands ranking.

Gillette rose three places to take the runner-up position, while Apple placed third having risen three places from last year.

Marks & Spencer leapfrogged John Lewis to seventh place as the department store slipped nine to 15th position.

Google and Amazon both dropped out of the top 20 as Disney and Heathrow both re-entered the ranking for the first time since 2013, as did BP and Shell after a four and three year absence respectively.

Daily staples Andrex, Coca-Cola, Cadbury and Heinz retained top ten places, but Kellogg’s and Fairy slipped out.

The list is determined by 2,500 consumers, who are asked to rank each brand for quality, reliability and distinction on behalf of the Centre for Brand Analysis.

Superbrands chairman Stephen Cheliotis said: “British Airways tumbling from top spot to outside of the top 20 should be a wake-up call for all brands.

“In a world where customer expectations have rightfully risen, brands cannot afford to disappoint and need to continually deliver to retain their valuable reputations.

“No brand, however strong, is immune to changing consumer sentiment.

“The rise of fresh, disruptive brands – particularly in terms of relevance to consumers’ lives – should be an added warning to more established brands.

“The likes of Netflix, PurpleBricks and Zoopla may not be challenging for the top spot in the overall ranking yet, but they surely will be if they continue their current momentum and the established elite don’t respond fast enough.”