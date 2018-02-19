KFC closes Scottish restaurants after running out of chicken

KFC has been forced to close hundreds of restaurants - including around half of its Scottish outlets - because they do not have any chicken.

The fast food firm said that it had a new "delivery partner", but that "teething problems" meant hundreds of its restaurants UK-wide had been affected by a shortage of the meat.

While some restaurants were closed completely, others have been forced to operate a limited menu or shorter opening times.

A spokesman for the firm said: "The chicken crossed the road, just not to our restaurants. We’ve brought a new delivery partner on board, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems - getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex.

“We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours. “Shout out to our restaurant teams who are working flat out to get us back up and running again.”

Only 21 of its 53 restaurants in Scotland are listed as open on the company's website in the wake of the delivery problem.

The store has published a list of the outlets which are now open - comprising around 260 of the chain's 900 restaurants.

KFC last week switched its delivery contract to DHL from South African-owned distribution group Bidvest.

DHL said: "Due to operational issues, a number of deliveries in recent days have been incomplete or delayed. We are working with our partners to rectify the situation as a priority and apologise for any inconvenience."

Chicken lovers took to Twitter to express their dismay.

@shafiqlatif wrote: "Just went to the Meadowbank Edinburgh branch for some hot bites and they're shut due to lack of chicken. When did kfc ever run out of chicken??"

