JW Filshill visits China to craft new exports deals for Scots drinks

Craft beer and spirits exporter JW Filshill International has launched a two-week-long export mission to China.

The trade visit, led by directors Simon Hannah and Christopher Miller, seeks to build on a series of export deals and enhance Scotland’s craft brewing and distilling reputation in Asia.

It will take in the cities of Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Beijing and Shanghai, where Scottish products will be showcased at major events, such as the Food and Hotel China trade fair.

Miller will also join the judging panel of the Chinese Craft Beer Awards, inspired by the Scottish Beer Awards, of which he is a founding stakeholder and judge.

He said: “Our networks with Scottish producers and our ability to consolidate them for export means we are perfectly positioned to support their ambitions to export to China and the Far East.

“We know there is massive potential for Scottish craft products, including food, across China.”

Miller said that JW Filshill International had recently enjoyed a significant breakthrough with its import partner in Shanghai, exporting its first order to Shanghai worth some £20,000. He added: “We’re extremely excited to now being able to export there, thanks to the partnership with our importer Sprits Drinks International. Shanghai was a real breakthrough for us.”

The latest trade missions follows trips to the US, Japan, China, and the Middle East, which resulted in significant export agreements, including a £100,000 deal for spirits from 20 Scottish craft distillers to Japan.