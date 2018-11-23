Jobs in store at Tesco’s Dundee contact centre

Supermarket giant Tesco has re-opened its customer contact centre in Dundee after a multi-million investment programme.

The move has seen 200 workers at the site become permanent Tesco employees after previously being temporary agency staff, taking total numbers there up to 1,500.

The centre has also recruited 300 agency workers to provide extra support in the run up to Christmas.

Staff in the centre deal with queries about issues such as home deliveries and the Clubcard scheme from nine million Tesco customers a year through phone calls, email or via social media.

Tesco’s investment in the redeveloped centre has included new lighting, air conditioning, desks and chairs and a significant enhancement to our catering facilities.

Jason Tarry, chief executive of Tesco in the UK and Ireland, said: “Our Dundee customer engagement centre colleagues do a fantastic job helping customers right across the UK. As we prepare for Christmas, we are committed to serving shoppers a little better every day and Dundee is right at the heart of this.”

Kate Forbes MSP, minister for public finance and digital economy, who attended the official re-opening, added: “Scotland’s economy needs a vibrant and successful retail sector and this investment in Dundee is very welcome news.”