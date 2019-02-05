Jobs in store at Glasgow’s Intu Braehead complex

Retail and leisure complex Intu Braehead, near Glasgow, has welcomed the opening of new stores creating more than 30 jobs.

Two new tenants have taken units and an existing store is tripling its retail space.

Toy retailer The Entertainer has opened in the upper mall having taken up a unit of more than 5,600 square feet and Footasylum is fitting out a new unit in the upper mall of the centre.

Meanwhile, the Little Dessert Shop has opened an outlet in the adjacent Soar at Intu Braehead leisure complex, which includes an indoor ski slope, cinema and ten-pin bowling.

Peter Beagley, regional centre director with responsibility for Intu Braehead, said: “The team here at Intu Braehead is determined to create the conditions that give retailers the best chance of successful trading.

“Our aim is to drive footfall to Intu Braehead, continue to be Scotland’s number one retail and leisure destination and give people a much wider and enjoyable experience than just going to the shops when they visit us.

“Our unique mix of leisure and retail along with our creative and innovative marketing strategy certainly seems to be working for us and our retail partners.”