Jobs in store at expanded Aldi Scots hub

Supermarket operator Aldi has secured planning permission for a £25 million expansion to its distribution centre in West Lothian in a move that will create as many as 200 jobs.

The approved plans include a new 196,000 square foot storage and chill facility to service the German-owned retailer’s expanding presence in Scotland and accommodate additional product ranges to help “futureproof the business”.

Work will start on the M8 junction four site at Bathgate later this year with the extension due for completion in 2020. It is expected to create some 200 jobs on top of the existing headcount of about 470.

The expansion plans were approved by West Lothian Council this week.

Richard Holloway, regional managing director for Scotland, said: “We’re investing heavily in Scotland to enable the business to achieve continued growth. With particular focus on opening new stores and increasing the number of local producers we work with, we’re confident of expanding our customer base north of the Border.

“These new facilities in Bathgate represent a steadfast commitment to Scotland and will enable Aldi to deliver significant economic benefit for the local area through investment and increased employment.”

The discount supermarket business currently has 78 stores in Scotland with an additional seven due to open during the course of 2018. By the end of 2019, the firm will increase its range of “everyday” Scottish products to more than 400.