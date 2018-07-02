Jobs boost as two retailers announce Fife openings

Fife has been given a jobs boost with the news that both Lidl and B&M are to open stores in Cowdenbeath.

The outlets, which will be located at the former North End Park on the town’s High Street, represent an £8.5 million investment and will create about 80 jobs.

Bryan Wilson, development director with London & Scottish Investments, which is developing the site, said: “We are busy completing the last of the formalities and hope to begin construction as soon as possible with a target of welcoming the first customers though Lidl and B&M’s doors in late spring or early summer next year.”

Each store is likely to support about 40 jobs. A spokesman for discount chain B&M said: “We’re feeling really positive about creating jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”

He added: “We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers soon.”