Items from Fife props firm appear in new Mamma Mia! sequel

Fife-based vintage specialist Scaramanga has seen its products used as props in cinema blockbuster Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again that is released in the UK today.

The tie-up came about when props-buyers for the movie called the Cupar-based firm’s owner Carl Morenikeji in September to order 13 blue-glass metal lanterns, later returning for more lanterns and adding an extra-large vintage brass padlock plus a large hasp and staple to the order.

The lanterns were hung in the branches of an olive tree in a villa courtyard for an evening party scene that features Cher arriving and singing Fernando, shot at Shepperton Studios late last year.

Scaramanga has also supplied films such as Paddington 2, Maleficent and The Hobbit.

The company, which also sells its bags, vintage furniture and homewares online and in its store, has additionally been used as a supplier of vintage and antique props for TV shows including Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity Big Brother, Peaky Blinders, Jericho, Hollyoaks, and, most recently, The Crystal Maze – where its vintage chests, padlocks and keys were used in games by celebrity contestants including Dame Kelly Holmes.

Morenikeji said: “We’re head over heels to have our products in eight major movies in just six years. When I founded Scaramanga 12 years ago and named it after a Bond movie character (Christopher Lee’s assassin in The Man With The Golden Gun), it would have seemed a dream to become the first-choice supplier for so many leading movie props-buyers.”