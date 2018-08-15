Inverleith backs hemp-based food and drinks firm

Inverleith LLP, the Edinburgh-based private equity outfit, has added to its burgeoning consumer goods portfolio by taking a majority stake in a food and drink brand that makes products from hemp seed.

Through its combined fund and investor club stake, Inverleith has gained majority ownership of Braham and Murray Good Hemp, which was founded by Henry Braham and Glynis Murray at their Devon farm.

The couple have been pioneers in developing food ingredients from hemp and launched their first “Good Oil” into the UK retail market in 2004. The firm now produces a range of hemp-based consumer brand products including a milk alternative, natural protein supplements, protein flours and hemp seeds.

The “significant” seven-figure investment will allow the company to expand the distribution of its Good Hemp milk alternative product in the UK and overseas, widen its product portfolio and embark on a new marketing campaign focused on Good Hemp’s nutritional qualities.

Ben Thomson, Inverleith’s high-profile chairman and investor, said: “Henry and Glynis have built a tremendous business from the ground up through their vision of what could be achieved with hemp.

“We are really excited about Good Hemp’s products and believe Good Hemp has the potential to gain a significant share within the fast growing milk alternative market, as well as within other plant based categories.”

Inverleith managing partner, Paul Skipworth, added: “Good Hemp continues as a successful investment within our health and wellness investment category.

“The company is firmly placed to take advantage of the high growth plant-based food and drink trend, with high quality hemp-based products which are nutritionally rich, whilst also being manufactured from a sustainable plant.

“Supported by the Inverleith LLP experience and expertise, combined with its further investment, we believe that Good Hemp is perfectly positioned to reach new consumers and continue to flourish both in the UK and internationally.”

Inverleith invests into consumer brand companies within the health and wellbeing, lifestyle and heritage sectors. Its partners are Thomon, the former chief executive and chairman of investment bank Noble Group, and Skipworth, who is ex-chief executive of whisky company Glenmorangie.

Other portfolio investments through its fund and high net worth investor club include a majority stake in The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, English sparkling wine brand Chapel Down and the fruit and vegetable crisp manufacturer Emily Crisps.

From a nutritional perspective, hemp seeds are rich in omega-3 and GLA (gamma-linolenic acid), a source of high quality proteins and dietary fibres. Good Hemp’s milk alternative has a similar colour and texture to milk.