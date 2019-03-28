Innis & Gunn promises craft beer bonanza at new-look Edinburgh bar

Scottish brewer Innis & Gunn is promising to reveal “one of the most extensive craft beer selections Edinburgh has ever seen” when it opens the doors to its new-look capital watering hole this Friday.

The Innis & Gunn Brewery Taproom, on the city’s Lothian Road, was previously home to the Innis & Gunn Beer Kitchen.

The pub has been “completely reimagined”, the firm said, and will boast 26 craft taps, all of the brewer’s core beers including fresh tank lager and a number of small batch Innis & Gunn brews.

It will also work with local Scottish breweries to showcase their products and introduce beer lovers to “incredible craft beers from all over the world”.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, Innis & Gunn founder and master brewer, said: “It’s been almost four years since we opened our first bar and we’ve had the best time welcoming beer fans from all over the world through the doors.

“Our Innis & Gunn Brewery Taproom is the next evolution, and follows our successful re-brand in late 2017 and the stellar growth of Innis & Gunn Lager.

“We have added more capacity to our brew school too. It’s been constantly sold out since we started offering courses two years ago and now with extra capacity we can meet the surging demand from beer fans who want to learn how to brew some classic Innis & Gunn beer styles.”