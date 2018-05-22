In full: The Marks and Spencer stores closing across UK

Have your say

Marks & Spencer is to close more than 100 stores by 2022 as it accelerates a transformation programme that will see thousands of jobs put at risk.

The closures will affect its clothing and home stores, which have under-performed for several years.

Falkirk is one of the stores earmarked for closure. Picture: John Devlin

M&S named 14 stores earmarked for closure on Tuesday, including in The Plaza, East Kilbride and the High Street in Falkirk, with a total of 872 employees affected.

The announcement comes a day before the retailer is expected to unveil another troubling set of annual figures.

Full list of Marks and Spencer stores across the UK proposed for closure:

The Plaza, East Kilbride

High Street, Falkirk

Bayswater

Fleetwood Outlet, Lancashire

Newton Abbot Outlet, Devon

Clacton, Essex

Holloway Road

Darlington

Kettering

Newmarket

New Mersey Speke

Northampton

Stockon

Walsall