In full: The Marks and Spencer stores closing across UK

Marks & Spencer is to close more than 100 stores by 2022 as it accelerates a transformation programme that will see thousands of jobs put at risk.
The closures will affect its clothing and home stores, which have under-performed for several years.
M&S named 14 stores earmarked for closure on Tuesday, including in The Plaza, East Kilbride and the High Street in Falkirk, with a total of 872 employees affected.
READ MORE: Marks and Spencer to close 100 stores by 2022
The announcement comes a day before the retailer is expected to unveil another troubling set of annual figures.
Full list of Marks and Spencer stores across the UK proposed for closure:
The Plaza, East Kilbride
High Street, Falkirk
Bayswater
Fleetwood Outlet, Lancashire
Newton Abbot Outlet, Devon
Clacton, Essex
Holloway Road
Darlington
Kettering
Newmarket
New Mersey Speke
Northampton
Stockon
Walsall