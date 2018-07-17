In full: List of Poundworld stores to close - including 7 in Scotland

The latest string of Poundworld store closures is set to affect 40 sites across the country.
Here is a list of the locations of each store and the number of staff affected:
Location and total headcount
Aberdeen 14
Ashton Under Lyne 16
Bangor 10
Belfast 15
Blackwood 12
Bury 15
Castleford 14
Chatham 13
Crystal Peaks 12
Doncaster 9
Dunfermline 13
East Kilbride 16
Edmonton 9
Guiseley 14
Hull 13
Irvine (Rivergate Shopping Centre) 13
Irvine (Riverway Retail Park) 12
Kettering BB 20
Middlesbrough 10
Newbury 11
Newcastle 13
Newport 11
Newtownards 18
Perth 8
Peterlee 11
Plymouth 18
Preston 18
Queensferry 8
Redcar 11
Robroyston 11
Rochdale 16
Rotherham Parkgate 9
Southend 13
Southport 13
St Helens 15
Sutton 13
Swindon 27
Tottenham 14
West Bromwich 13
Wigan 10
Total: 531