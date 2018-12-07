Ian Curle to retire as boss of whisky maker Edrington

Edrington, the spirits group behind whiskies including Highland Park and The Macallan, today said chief executive Ian Curle would retire next year after holding the post for 15 years.

His successor has been named as Scott McCroskie – currently a member of the Edrington board and managing director of The Macallan brand.

Curle joined the business in 1986 through Edrington’s subsidiary Lang Brothers, becoming group operations director in 1997 before succeeding Sir Ian Good as chief executive in 2004. He has been chairman of the North British Distillery since 2002, is a former chairman of the Scotch Whisky Association, and is an advisor to the UK Board of Trade.

McCroskie will become chief executive with effect from 1 April.

Crawford Gillies, chairman of Edrington, said: “Ian has led Edrington to become one of the world’s leading international premium spirit companies. On behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank him for his 32 years of outstanding service, and particularly the 15 years in which he has been a wise and inspiring chief executive.”

Curle said: “It has been a privilege to have been part of a unique and genuinely leading organisation that contributes so much to the industry. I would like to thank the trustees of our principal owner, The Robertson Trust, for their support over many years.”