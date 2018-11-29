Hunter Boot breaks sales record in cyber week

Have your say

Iconic Wellingtons brand Hunter Boot is celebrating its highest daily sales results in the company’s history thanks to growth in the US market and a strong cyber week.

The Edinburgh-headquartered firm, founded in 1856, exceeded £1 million in sales on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with global revenues up 32 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively, year-on-year.

It attributed eight-day sales growth of 38 per cent to “outstanding e-commerce trade”, particularly in the US.

Non-footwear products accounted for 20 per cent of all global sales, while full-price items contributed 34 per cent to the total.

Chief executive Vincent Wauters said: “This year’s cyber week sales represent an important milestone in the history of the company.

“We are seeing continued growth and high demand across all channels. Our e-commerce trade is thriving, having enhanced our online shopping experience, and our non-footwear trade and multi-category mix continue to deliver significant growth.

“We are delighted that we also saw a significant increase in demand for full price products, both prior and during this period, famous for significant discounting.”