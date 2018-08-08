House of Fraser West End staff ‘can move to Jenners’

STAFF at House of Fraser’s West End store in Edinburgh have been told they can relocate to Jenners when the store closes next month.

The West End department store is to close earlier than expected next month after the landlord served notice to quit.

It was among the 31 stores earmarked for closure in the Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA) proposal announced in June.

A House of Fraser spokesperson confirmed that staff at their West End store who have expressed a desire to transfer will have the opportunity to move to the company’s Jenners store at the other end of Princes Street.

In a statement they said: “We are pleased to confirm that our nearby store Edinburgh Jenners has capacity to take on the number of shop floor colleagues who have so far expressed a desire to transfer at the point the store closes. We would like to thank all the staff at Edinburgh Frasers for their commitment and hard work, with the store having played an important role in House of Fraser’s story since 1953.”

Last day of trading at the West End store will take place on 15 September, with the store shutting up shop for good two weeks later.

