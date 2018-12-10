Hotel deal is sweet news for fledgling Scots chocolatier

A fledgling chocolate business has broken into the luxury hotel market, striking an exclusive Christmas deal with 5-star hotel residence The Edinburgh Grand.

The New Chocolate Company, which was set up 18 months ago by former financier Brian Dick and his wife Joanne, will supply its thistle disk chocolates for the hotel to present as gifts to guests over the festive season. It follows previous collaborations between the chocolate company and the hotel residence for one-off gifts.

With an eye on further expansion, the chocolatier, which is based out of Port Glasgow, has already started working with unique chocolate moulds made exclusively for the company in Belgium.

Brian Dick said: “Working with The Edinburgh Grand is fantastic. Partnering with such a prestigious brand gives us the boost we need to open up the luxury hotel market. Coming just 18 months after the company’s first contract, it is another important breakthrough for us.”

Gavin MacLennan, general manager at The Edinburgh Grand, added: “The New Chocolate Company offers us that wonderful combination of exceptional quality and a distinct Scottish product.”

The chocolate company was founded after Brian and Joanne attended their first ever chocolate making course, taught by World Chocolate Master, Ruth Hinks.

The Edinburgh Grand is operated by Lateral City, part of the Chris Stewart Group.