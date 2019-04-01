Hamilton & Inches CEO departs after 40 years as jeweller eyes £20m sales

Hamilton & Inches has unveiled a change in leadership as the jeweller and silversmith seeks to double turnover by 2024.

The Edinburgh business has revealed that former non-executive director Victoria Houghton has succeeded chief executive Stephen Paterson, who spent 40 years with the company.

Effective today, the move is part of a wider strategy by the retailer to double annual revenues to £20 million over the next five years.

The business said it will invest in renovations at its George Street showroom and develop its watch offering with partners Rolex, Patek Philippe and Bremont to support its ambitious growth plans.

Houghton, who has been a Hamilton & Inches board member since June, previously held high profile roles at Next, where she worked as a fashion and accessories buyer and established the retailer’s Romanian stores.

She has also led business transformation and change management projects for fashion house Burberry and holds an honours degree in cultural and historical art, as well as an A grade certificate in gemology.

Chairman Peter Lederer said: “Houghton’s involvement over the past year has been exceptional and her understanding of global industry trends in retail and unique ability to get to the crux of the issues is impressive.

“She brings passion, dedication and a fresh approach to deliver the five-year growth strategy.”

Houghton added: “I am delighted to be joining as CEO at such an exciting time for the business.

“I look forward to continuing my work to reposition such an iconic Scottish heritage brand to build market share in the global retail landscape.”