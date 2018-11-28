Hair of the dog: BrewDog launching drink for canines

Ellon-based beer specialist BrewDog is launching its first “bespoke craft beer for dogs”, Subwoofer IPA, made with the same base wort used in its products for humans.

The drink is an alcohol- and hop-free, non-carbonated beer, containing “canine-friendly” B vitamins and probiotics beneficial for dogs, “packed with citrus overtones and a familiar malt backbone”. The recipe was perfected with the help of an expert pet food consultant.

It was developed by BrewDog staff in Liverpool, resulting in “crazy” success, according to the firm’s co-founder James Watt. He said: “We wanted to refine a recipe to offer a delicious, refreshing beer for every dog who visits us nationwide. The result has been tried and tested and approved by our panel of pups, meaning the thousands of dogs that visit our bars each week can now get a taste, too.”

Furthermore, the business’ name was inspired by Watt’s chocolate Labrador, Bracken, the original “brew dog”.