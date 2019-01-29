Green light for revival of Falkirk’s historic Rosebank Distillery

Ian Macleod Distillers has been granted planning permission to start work on its multi-million-pound redevelopment of the Rosebank Distillery in Falkirk.

Following the lodging of a planning application last June and a subsequent extensive public consultation process, Falkirk Council has now given the green light to the Rosebank restoration.

Rosebank ceased production in 1993 when former owner UDV (now Diageo), mothballed the site and its maltings were converted into a restaurant.

The extensive work to revitalise the distillery is expected to begin shortly. Some 25 full-time equivalent jobs are likely to be generated when the venture commences distillation and opens to visitors around autumn 2020.

Leonard Russell, managing director of Ian Macleod Distillers, the owner of Rosebank, said: “We’re delighted to have reached this significant milestone of the Rosebank redevelopment project. To bring back to life an iconic distillery and quintessential lowland single malt is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity.”