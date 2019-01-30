Green light for growth at convenience store operator Eros Retail

A family-run business that operates a chain of convenience stores across Scotland under the Greens banner has expanded following a six-figure financial package.

Eros Retail said it had grown its offering following a £945,000 funding boost from banking giant HSBC UK, with dozens of extra jobs now in the pipeline at the store operator.

Founded in 1982, the firm offers grocery, food-to-go, bakery and post office facilities to local communities. It recently opened its ninth store, in Cardenden, Fife, and aims to open two more Greens stores by this April, opening a total of five additional outlets thanks to the funding package.

Eros Retail currently employs 145 staff and plans to increase this number to about 200 with the opening of the new stores.

As well as the standard Greens format stores, the business operates under Greens Local – described as a “value store offering” – and Little Greens, which has a strong food-to-go focus.

Harris Aslam, director of Eros Retail, said: “We pride ourselves on creating a unique shopping experience for our customers and wanted to work with a bank that understood our business ambitions.

“We’re looking forward to furthering this growth in a sustainable manner with the support of HSBC UK.”

Susan Rowand, head of business banking for HSBC UK in Scotland, added: “We’re thrilled to support Eros Retail as it continues to meet an increasing demand for accessibility to quality products and customer service in local communities despite a challenging market for retailers.”

Eros Retail won the Grocer Gold Award for Independent Retail Chain of the Year in 2018. The firm said that it also promotes healthy eating initiatives in partnership with the Scottish Grocers’ Federation’s healthy living programme while focusing on partnerships with local suppliers and “supporting local produce”.