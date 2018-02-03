Glenshiel chocolate entrepreneur poised to grow after crowdfunding

A young Scots entrepreneur is hoping for sweet success after unveiling an expansion of his Highlands chocolate business.

Finlay Macdonald will officially relaunch Chocolates of Glenshiel this week on the back of a crowdfunding campaign.

As part of the move, the firm has invested in new packaging, branding, chocolate ranges and free online delivery. It has also launched an online subscription service called The Highland Chocolate Club and a Young Scot discount for people aged 11-26 to coincide with the Year of Young People 2018.

Retailers of the chocolates, suppliers, and local supporters are set to attend a relaunch event this coming Saturday.

Macdonald, winner of a Young Scot award, said: “The crowdfunding means we have been able to invest in our production, so we can produce over 2,400 boxes of chocolates per month.

“We now provide work for three young people from the Highland region.

“We have a passion to support local business in the ingredients we use such as Isle of Skye Sea Salt and Misty Isle Gin, to help promote growth in the Highland economy.”

Food writer Lady Claire Macdonald is due to cut the ribbon at the opening of the company’s new facility in Ratagan, Glenshiel. She said: “Chocolates of Glenshiel is a gem of a small company.”