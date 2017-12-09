Gateway helps Soave’s Ice Cream scoop new deals

A Lanarkshire ice-cream maker has secured a string of new contracts, including two supermarket deals, following the completion of a two-year, six-figure investment programme.

Family firm Soave’s Ice Cream has invested the money into new machinery, boosting production to 3,500 litres a day and doubling the size of the freezer storage room in its dairy.

There has also been investment in branding, packaging, marketing, and a redesign of its website with the company, which has been backed by Business Gateway Lanarkshire, exhibiting at key trade shows for the first time this year, including at the Royal Highland Show. Soave’s has 14 staff at its Muirhead base and secured deals to supply a selection of Scotmid and Morrisons stores in Scotland.

Soave’s general manager Valerie Adam said a great deal of hard work and investment is helping transform the business and meet growing demand.