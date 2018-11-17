Fyne Audio pumping up the volume in hi-fi world

A Scottish loudspeaker manufacturer is making a big noise globally less than a year after formally launching its first products onto the competitive UK market.

Fyne Audio is an audio start-up that can boast a senior management team with a collective 200 years of experience in the hi-fi industry.

In short order, the firm has developed a line-up of domestic loudspeakers that covers price points ranging from below £200 a pair to some £20,000. Its flagship models are hand crafted within its own workshops and head office in Bellshill, while more affordable versions are built in China, to exacting standards, overseen by the fledgling company.

Managing director Anji Sosna, who worked for venerable speaker brand Tannoy for about 20 years, alongside several other members of the team that now forms Fyne Audio, described the past few months as an “incredible journey” for the business.

“The challenge was getting the finance in place to get the whole thing off the ground,” he said. “As a team we have quite a wide skill set and a lot of experience with good networks on the sales and supply sides.”

The firm, which had to make an initial six-figure investment in tooling, has backing from two trade investors, the Scottish Investment Bank and a credit line facility with invoice finance specialist Bibby. The management team has also provided some investment.

The products have already received an enthusiastic response from the world’s hi-fi press, with several models gaining awards and best buy recommendations.

Distribution arrangements span 40 countries, with well-heeled audiophiles in the Far East snapping up the firm’s high-end speakers. A number of European markets have also generated business, with the company’s biggest order to date being shipped to Poland.

Sosna said the UK would remain a core market, with the firm making a “real push” following its attendance at a major audio show in Bristol in February. It is showcasing its range on 23 and 24 November at audio dealer Loud & Clear’s Edinburgh store, with the event set to feature tastings from, appropriately, Loch Fyne Oysters and Loch Fyne Whiskies.