Ford Retail brings Scottish hub to Rutherglen business park

Ford Retail Group is to create dozens of jobs after becoming the latest resident of a business park near Glasgow.

The car retailer and vehicle servicing firm has opened the doors to its new premises at Rutherglen Links Business Park, where it is expected to hire up to 34 staff.

Its new “Parts Plus” depot is to be the main Scottish hub for Ford Retail, which operates 61 dealerships in the UK under the trading name TrustFord.

Located next to the M74 motorway, the 12,000sq ft building includes two-storey office accommodation and a large mezzanine over a main warehouse, stocking more than 16,000 different parts.

Ford Retail joins fellow Rutherglen Links occupants Screwfix, TransCanada Turbines and Eurocell, bringing the total number of jobs created at the site to around 200.

Ford Retail chairman and chief executive Stuart Foulds said: “Expanding into Scotland with our new Parts Plus hub is a major milestone for us.

“We’ve launched a significant recruitment drive in the area and look forward to working with new customers in the network.”

The multi-million pound development was created by Clyde Gateway, a regeneration programme backed by the Scottish Government.

All five industrial plots of the 5.6-acre park were acquired by property developer Harris Finance, which has spearheaded speculative industrial development at the site. Clyde Gateway’s Ian Manson added: “Thanks to Harris Finance’s extremely successful programme of speculative building, we are seeing high calibre companies in the manufacturing, industrial and engineering sectors seeing the many benefits of moving to the area and choosing Rutherglen Links Business Park to call home.”