Food and drink: ‘It’s been Groundhog Day for two years’

“One consequence of producing a well-known product is that some people want to imitate it and sell fakes.

“Scotch Whisky’s status as a Geographical Indication makes it easier and quicker for us to take products off the market if they are clearly trying to dupe the consumer.

“GI status offers consumers more confidence that when they purchase Scotch Whisky, they are getting the real thing.”

Tom Sallis, Scotch Whisky Association

“A growing concern is the position of protected food names and particularly the Protected Geographic Indications (PGI) of Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb in trade discussions and within any future UK brand identification protection policy.

“Any dilution of the protection offered by PGIs and recognition of these indications in the terms of trade both with the EU and globally would potentially lead to significant devaluing and protection of iconic brands.” Stuart Ashworth, Quality Meat Scotland