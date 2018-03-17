First Scots fragrance house hopes to savour sweet smell of success

A fragrance house billed as the first in Scotland is looking at crowdfunding and global expansion after unveiling its first collection.

Imogen Russon-Taylor is to officially launch Edinburgh-based Kingdom Scotland next month after moving from the Scotch whisky trade – and said that while the latter is worth £4.6 billion globally, the fragrance industry is worth more than £32bn.

The ESpark participant and recent Scottish Edge Wild Card winner teamed up with New Town perfumer Euan McCall to create scents inspired by the Scottish landscape, recently creating a collection of three gender-neutral fragrances, with another planned for September.

Russon-Taylor says she is considering crowdfunding towards the end of this year, and has received interest in her products from the US and France, “so I need to get international quite quickly”.