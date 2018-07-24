Fife food hub to house flour mill and brewery

A new flour mill and brewery are to open in September at a Fife food hub that opened a year ago and houses a growing number of artisan producers.

Bowhouse at Balcaskie Estate launched last July, and also hosts monthly food weekends uniting local food and drink producers and street food traders.

The mill will be run by Scotland the Bread, which has been growing and experimenting with a range of new and heritage Scottish and Nordic varieties of nutrient-rich grains in nearby fields, where Bowhouse is based. These grains will be milled and sold as speciality flours.

The new brewery at Bowhouse will be run by Lucy Hine and Stephen Marshall from East Neuk Organic Brewing & Distilling, who will create a small range of organic beers inspired by the nearby coastline.

The two new ventures will join businesses such as Minick Butchers, Bibi’s Little Bakery and Mara Seaweed that are based at Bowhouse, whose monthly food weekend this month drew a record 5,623 visitors over the two-day event.