Fife distiller Eden Mill embraces festive spirit with Debenhams pop-up venture

Fife-based gin, whisky and beer specialist Eden Mill has broadened its reach after securing a Christmas partnership with Debenhams.

The deal will let consumers sample and buy the drinks firm’s products via pop-ups at 40 branches this month. Favourites this year include the 12 Gins of Christmas and 2018 Single Malt Whisky.

And the deal complements Eden Mill’s tie-ups with Asda, Aldi, Sainsbury’s and John Lewis & Partners.

Paul Miller, co-founder of the business, which is based near St Andrews, said: “Debenhams is synonymous with Christmas and has been a staple for Christmas shopping for decades.

“What better place to open the Eden Mill pop-ups where shoppers and gin enthusiasts alike can purchase the ideal gin gift for their loved ones.”

And Sam Shutt, head of external food services at Debenhams, added: “We are really pleased to welcome Eden Mills to Debenhams stores across the country. Our mission this Christmas is to celebrate the joy of shopping by creating a party atmosphere where shoppers can raise a glass to the festive period while browsing our gifts, fashion and home offering. Our new Eden Mills gin bars mean that customers can take some time, meet friends and relax with a drink while celebrating their Christmas purchases.”