Fancy a wee trip? World’s biggest Primark opens its doors

The world’s biggest Primark store has opened its doors, featuring water fountains, charging points and recycling areas.

Around 300 shoppers, some who arrived as early as 6am, queued up to enter the outsize store, which opened up 12 minutes early at 9.48am today in Birmingham.

The five-floor building features three food venues, including a Disney-themed cafe, a Disney shopping area, beauty studio and Hogwarts Wizarding World section.

Spanning 160,000 square feet, it is the biggest of the high street retailer’s 365 stores across Europe and the United States.

The store will also offer customers the opportunity to donate pre-loved clothes and shoes – of any brand – for recycling.

And for sartorial sorts yearning for something a touch more bespoke, a custom lab will print personalised T-shirts and other garments.

Primark’s director of new business development, Tim Kelly, said: “Our customers can expect a great experience at Primark Birmingham High Street.

“They can spend time with friends and family, eat great food, recharge and have fun, and find everything under one roof including fashion, beauty and homewares.”

The store will employ more than 1,000 people, and has seen 500 new jobs created.